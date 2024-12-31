Previous
Year's End by olivetreeann
Photo 5113

Year's End

One final shot from the Singing Tree in London, KY.

Wishing each and every one of you spectacular people a year ahead that's filled with health, happiness, faith and LOTS of awesome photo opps!
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
katy ace
Such a beautiful photo! it would make a fantastic card.
January 1st, 2025  
Barb ace
Gorgeous greeting! Happy and blessed new year 2025 to you and family, Ann!
January 1st, 2025  
Rick Schies ace
Happy New Year to you as well
January 1st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
How lovely! Happy New Year to you and yours.
January 1st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely photo. Happy New Year to you too!
January 1st, 2025  
