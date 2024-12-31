Sign up
Previous
Photo 5113
Year's End
One final shot from the Singing Tree in London, KY.
Wishing each and every one of you spectacular people a year ahead that's filled with health, happiness, faith and LOTS of awesome photo opps!
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
5
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10392
photos
195
followers
204
following
1400% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
24th December 2024 7:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holiday
,
festive
,
christmas lights
,
dec24words
,
holiday2024
katy
ace
Such a beautiful photo! it would make a fantastic card.
January 1st, 2025
Barb
ace
Gorgeous greeting! Happy and blessed new year 2025 to you and family, Ann!
January 1st, 2025
Rick Schies
ace
Happy New Year to you as well
January 1st, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
How lovely! Happy New Year to you and yours.
January 1st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely photo. Happy New Year to you too!
January 1st, 2025
