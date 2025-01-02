The Grammy and Isaac Project

I posted an image last March and wrote a little story to go with it. At some point I shared it with my grandson Isaac who was immediately drawn to making stories up to go with my more fanciful pictures. So, for a Christmas present this year, I selected a number of photos, put them in a photo book and invited Isaac to write his own stories to go with my pictures. I will write stories to go with them too and we'll keep track of what each of other write by tucking the story in there. I've already written a second story and encouraged Him to keep his in order too.Having trouble settling into a good routine and it's only 4 days into 2025- wow- hope I get back in the groove soon!