The Grammy and Isaac Project by olivetreeann
Photo 5115

The Grammy and Isaac Project

I posted an image last March and wrote a little story to go with it. At some point I shared it with my grandson Isaac who was immediately drawn to making stories up to go with my more fanciful pictures. So, for a Christmas present this year, I selected a number of photos, put them in a photo book and invited Isaac to write his own stories to go with my pictures. I will write stories to go with them too and we'll keep track of what each of other write by tucking the story in there. I've already written a second story and encouraged Him to keep his in order too.

https://365project.org/olivetreeann/365/2024-03-12

Having trouble settling into a good routine and it's only 4 days into 2025- wow- hope I get back in the groove soon!
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details

Jessica Eby ace
What a cool and creative gift!
January 5th, 2025  
Diane ace
This is a fabulous gift, Ann. So creative.
January 5th, 2025  
