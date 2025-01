Which Way are You Wired?

A huge accident closed down the major highway in our area on Friday and I got stuck in the traffic on the local roads because of it. Snapped a quick shot of some telephone wires which resulted in a truly boring picture. So I threw it into the photo-processing blender and this is what came out.



Having trouble settling into a good routine and it's only 4 days into 2025- wow- hope I get back in the groove soon!