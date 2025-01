New Gloves

I'm mixing up the days for the January word list so that I stay on track posting. My sweet mother-in-law always sends a Christmas gift even with her limited budget. This is what she sent me this year. They're very slippery and not so great for driving, but I like the pattern on them and they are warm.



A quick post before photo club meeting tonight- I have been elected president this year, so I'd better not be late for the planning committee meeting! See you tomorrow.