Previous
Next
Sunnies by olivetreeann
Photo 5122

Sunnies

The Critters are helping out with some of the January words this week. This is their version of looking at the world through rose-colored glasses.
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1403% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan
Love the whimsical uniqueness of this photo. It brought a smile to my face.
January 11th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
I love this! I need to borrow those rose colored glasses. Smile.
January 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact