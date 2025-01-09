Sign up
Photo 5122
Sunnies
The Critters are helping out with some of the January words this week. This is their version of looking at the world through rose-colored glasses.
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10412
photos
195
followers
204
following
1403% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
10th January 2025 5:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunglasses
,
toyson365
,
365toys
,
jan25words
,
the crittters
Susan
Love the whimsical uniqueness of this photo. It brought a smile to my face.
January 11th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
I love this! I need to borrow those rose colored glasses. Smile.
January 11th, 2025
