Photo 5124
Whoops!
That was slippery! Poor Pip!
January word- icy
P. S. No critters were harmed in this image- it's an optical illusion. Pip is not in the air- she's actually sitting on the ice.
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
3
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
12th January 2025 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
the
,
icy
,
critters
,
toyson365
,
365toys
,
jan25words
Zilli~
ace
My kind of series ;)
January 13th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@zilli
LOL struggling with motivation these days- in everything! So playing with the Critters (and other toys) gets me to a "happy place". Glad you're enjoying my little friends and their antics. Thank you Zilli!
January 13th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Nicely done
January 13th, 2025
