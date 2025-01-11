Previous
Whoops! by olivetreeann
Photo 5124

Whoops!

That was slippery! Poor Pip!

January word- icy

P. S. No critters were harmed in this image- it's an optical illusion. Pip is not in the air- she's actually sitting on the ice.
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
My kind of series ;)
January 13th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
@zilli LOL struggling with motivation these days- in everything! So playing with the Critters (and other toys) gets me to a "happy place". Glad you're enjoying my little friends and their antics. Thank you Zilli!
January 13th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Nicely done
January 13th, 2025  
