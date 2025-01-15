Previous
Does This Count as a Selfie? by olivetreeann
Photo 5128

Does This Count as a Selfie?

I caught my reflection in this overhead mirror at the doctor's office. That's me with the white sneakers on taking the shot with my cell phone. Do you think it qualifies for the current people challenge? (o; I think so!
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Jessica Eby ace
I would say so too! Mirror selfies are a thing!
January 16th, 2025  
