Previous
Photo 5130
Boots
Hangin' out on Mr. Jeff's boots.
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
5
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
17th January 2025 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
toyson365
,
365toys
,
the critters
,
jan25words
Harry J Benson
ace
Good processing
January 18th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
Cutie pies!
January 18th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Adventures!
January 18th, 2025
Diane
ace
I love this!
January 18th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Very creative. I love the boots and the stitched-looking frame around.
January 18th, 2025
