Previous
Boots by olivetreeann
Photo 5130

Boots

Hangin' out on Mr. Jeff's boots.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1405% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Good processing
January 18th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Cutie pies!
January 18th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Adventures!
January 18th, 2025  
Diane ace
I love this!
January 18th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Very creative. I love the boots and the stitched-looking frame around.
January 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact