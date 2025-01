Blue on Gray

One of the photo club fellows and I took a walk around Stroudsburg today to take shots of the "snowmen". I'll be showing you them for the remainder of the week, but for today, I'm posting the first shot of the day because that bicycle really caught my eye. However, when post-processing the image after converting it to black and white, I realized how good it would look with the door filled in its original color, so selective color it was!