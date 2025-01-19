A Story From Isaac

My grandson Isaac is quite the story teller- and he loves it when I tell him stories too. Most of them are off the top of my head and very impromptu. He also likes some of my more fanciful images, so for Christmas I gave him a book of them with an "assignment". The book is meant to be a collaboration of sorts- he writes a story about each of the pictures, and so do I and then they are placed together as a keepsake in the book next to the picture. I stopped at our mailbox on the way home today and found out that Isaac had sent me a story! So into the book it goes. I think for the next page I do I'm going to do one of my Dr. Seuss style poems.If you'd like to see the initial image for "The Legend of the Freedom Train", check out this link: