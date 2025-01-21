Previous
Bella Bubbles by olivetreeann
Photo 5134

Bella Bubbles

Another one of the new snowmen in Stroudsburg- Bella Bubbles who was designed by Lisa and Eric Diemer. The background is a close-up of her bubble bath and the border is a vignette from Smart Photo Editor.
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1406% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Beautifully done. I like her!
January 22nd, 2025  
Barb ace
Delightful!
January 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact