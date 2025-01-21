Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5134
Bella Bubbles
Another one of the new snowmen in Stroudsburg- Bella Bubbles who was designed by Lisa and Eric Diemer. The background is a close-up of her bubble bath and the border is a vignette from Smart Photo Editor.
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10436
photos
197
followers
206
following
1406% complete
View this month »
5127
5128
5129
5130
5131
5132
5133
5134
Latest from all albums
5131
259
5041
5132
5133
5042
5043
5134
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
18th January 2025 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bubbles
,
snowmen of stroudsburg
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautifully done. I like her!
January 22nd, 2025
Barb
ace
Delightful!
January 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close