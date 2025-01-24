Previous
Duo by olivetreeann
Photo 5137

A musical combo placed next to each other on Main Street were a good match for the prompt- two. Of course in music that's called a duo.

On the left- It's Snow Business created by the Origins Gallery
On the right- That Jazz by Albert Shivers
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So delightful , and there to cheer-up all !
January 26th, 2025  
Jessica Eby ace
Fun! I like the clarinetist. In high school I was not allowed to audition for the jazz band because I played the clarinet and the school insisted that "the clarinet is not a jazz instrument." I really don't know why they thought/decided that!
January 26th, 2025  
