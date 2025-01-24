Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 5137
Duo
A musical combo placed next to each other on Main Street were a good match for the prompt- two. Of course in music that's called a duo.
On the left- It's Snow Business created by the Origins Gallery
On the right- That Jazz by Albert Shivers
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10444
photos
197
followers
206
following
1407% complete
View this month »
5131
5132
5133
5134
5135
5136
5137
5138
Latest from all albums
5044
5135
5136
5045
5137
5046
5047
5138
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
music
,
singer
,
clarinet
,
the snowmen of stroudsburg
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So delightful , and there to cheer-up all !
January 26th, 2025
Jessica Eby
ace
Fun! I like the clarinetist. In high school I was not allowed to audition for the jazz band because I played the clarinet and the school insisted that "the clarinet is not a jazz instrument." I really don't know why they thought/decided that!
January 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close