Previous
Olaf by olivetreeann
Photo 5138

Olaf

With many of the newer snowmen looking less and less like snowmen, Olaf was unquestionably a man made of snow. He was designed and created by Marilyn Detrick.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1407% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact