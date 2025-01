Evergreens at Courthouse Square

Up until last year the building in the back ground was the Monroe County Courthouse and county seat. A new multi-million dollar complex has finally been completed a few hundred feet away. I'm not sure what they'll use this one for now, but I know it's exterior will stay in tact. Actually, I think it looks like it could be a museum but I know that's not in the works. Anyway- the square was lookin' good on the day we did the snowman walk.