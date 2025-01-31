Sign up
Previous
Photo 5144
Fritz
Another snowman from the "Snowmen of Stroudsburg." He fit well with his surroundings of pipes and cement block walls.
Fritz was designed and created by Chris Contrella.
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
3
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10457
photos
198
followers
207
following
1409% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
18th January 2025 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snowmen of stroudsburg
Dorothy
ace
What a funny snowman! He’s wonderful.
February 1st, 2025
Babs
ace
Oh this one is fun.
February 1st, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Love it
February 1st, 2025
