FOR 2025-3

Every walk around the block in East Stroudsburg begins and ends at this location- the church where I work (at least for me it does!). The Cross on the top was erected in 1946 to honor the soldiers who died in WWII. It was quite the operation getting it up there! The sanctuary was built in 1924 in an art-deco style and was considered to be somewhat frivolous at the time due to its massive size. But it has been a central part of the community ever since.