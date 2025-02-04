Sign up
Photo 5148
FOR 2025-4
Today's word was "doorway" and this one on the side of my dentist's office came in handy when I worked later than expected and didn't have time to walk up and down the block for a more interesting one.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
2
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
5143
5144
5145
5146
5147
5148
5149
5150
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
4th February 2025 5:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
door
,
windows
,
building
,
for2025
,
theme-february2025
,
feb2025words
haskar
ace
Lovely composition and edit.
February 6th, 2025
Babs
ace
This one looks so neat in black and white. I love the patterns.
February 6th, 2025
