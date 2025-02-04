Previous
FOR 2025-4 by olivetreeann
Photo 5148

FOR 2025-4

Today's word was "doorway" and this one on the side of my dentist's office came in handy when I worked later than expected and didn't have time to walk up and down the block for a more interesting one.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details

Lovely composition and edit.
February 6th, 2025  
This one looks so neat in black and white. I love the patterns.
February 6th, 2025  
