FOR 2025-6

A stairway in the passageway between the office building and sanctuary of the church where I work. It's technically not a pathway- but the film noir treatment does make you wonder where it leads.
Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
haskar
I'm more afraid of the remaining ice on those stairs than of the dark.
February 6th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre
@haskar It's snow and no one uses this door (thankfully). Thank you Hannah!
February 6th, 2025  
Beverley
Mysterious…
February 6th, 2025  
