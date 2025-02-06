Sign up
Previous
Photo 5150
FOR 2025-6
A stairway in the passageway between the office building and sanctuary of the church where I work. It's technically not a pathway- but the film noir treatment does make you wonder where it leads.
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
3
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
black and white
,
stairs
,
film noir
,
for2025
,
theme-february2025
,
feb2025words
haskar
ace
I'm more afraid of the remaining ice on those stairs than of the dark.
February 6th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@haskar
It's snow and no one uses this door (thankfully). Thank you Hannah!
February 6th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Mysterious…
February 6th, 2025
