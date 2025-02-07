Sign up
Previous
Photo 5151
FOR 2025-7
My garden is very bleak-looking right now!
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
3
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
garden
,
for2025
,
feb25words
,
theme-february2025
Kathy
ace
Oh my. frozen and cold.
February 8th, 2025
Diane
ace
A little bleak, but makes a good B&W photo.
February 8th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Oh oh
February 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
