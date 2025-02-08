Sign up
Photo 5152
Photo 5152
FOR 2025-8
Main Street Stroudsburg has all kinds of fun shops and eateries. This one is called Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop and it features all kinds of retro candies. Yum yum!
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
1
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10476
photos
198
followers
207
following
1411% complete
5145
5146
5147
5148
5149
5150
5151
5152
262
5150
5059
5060
5151
263
5152
5061
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
18th January 2025 3:28pm
Tags
theme-february2025
,
for2025-8
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
Nice pov. It sounds like it would be a well attended shop with all that yumminess!
February 9th, 2025
