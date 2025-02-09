Sign up
Photo 5153
FOR 2025-9
I took this two days ago after our first snow shower this week, but I could have easily taken it this morning as we had an inch of snow last night too.
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
snow
,
black and white
,
ice
,
footsteps
,
for2025
,
feb25words
,
theme-february2025
Dorothy
ace
To and fro.
February 10th, 2025
