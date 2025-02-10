Sign up
Photo 5154
FOR 2025-10
I will probably dip into my archives once or twice this week as I went to so many great places with vintage appeal (today's word was vintage) last year. This shot was taken in June at the Marie Zimmerman home.
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
0
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10482
photos
198
followers
207
following
1412% complete
5148
5149
5150
5151
5152
5153
5154
5155
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
15th June 2024 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
kitchen
,
vintage
,
for2025
,
feb25words
,
theme-february2025
