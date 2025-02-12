Previous
Next
FOR 2025-12 by olivetreeann
Photo 5156

FOR 2025-12

A collection of vintage silver spoons I have- the two in the center were mine from childhood.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1413% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful spoons and capture, they look fabulous in your sink ;-)
February 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact