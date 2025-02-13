Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 5157
FOR2025-13 and ICM-9
I was visiting someone in the hospital and stopped into the chapel to pray. The stained glass window had a beautiful streak of red glass that I thought would be a great for the current ICM challenge.
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10487
photos
198
followers
207
following
1413% complete
View this month »
5151
5152
5153
5154
5155
5156
5157
5158
Latest from all albums
5154
5064
5155
5156
5157
5158
5065
264
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
12th February 2025 4:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stained glass window
,
for2025
,
icm-9
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured and a great abstract!
February 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close