FOR2025-13 and ICM-9 by olivetreeann
Photo 5157

FOR2025-13 and ICM-9

I was visiting someone in the hospital and stopped into the chapel to pray. The stained glass window had a beautiful streak of red glass that I thought would be a great for the current ICM challenge.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautifully captured and a great abstract!
February 15th, 2025  
