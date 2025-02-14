FOR 2025-14

It may seem like an odd image for a flash of red but it this sums up the month so far- seeing doctors, figuring out health issues and how to treat them, making choices and moving forward. I was sitting in the examining room waiting for the GP and noticed the artwork on the wall paper and thought it looked rather vintage in style, so snapped a quick shot. After playing around with several options today that were more traditional as far as February 14th goes, it seemed this shot was the more appropriate one for me now. So here it is! Thankfully the red box containing used syringes was not part of my examine or treatment. I do not like shots and even getting blood drawn makes me turn white as a sheet. lol