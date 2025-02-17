Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5161
FOR 2025-17
Taken at Winterfest on Saturday. I am using the vertical shapes and lines with the horizontal edges to the stones to balance my composition. This door was on the side of the old Methodist church in Stroudsburg.
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10495
photos
199
followers
208
following
1413% complete
View this month »
5154
5155
5156
5157
5158
5159
5160
5161
Latest from all albums
5067
264
5068
5159
5069
5160
5070
5161
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
15th February 2025 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
snowmen of stroudsburg
,
for2025
,
feb25words
,
theme-february2025
Dorothy
ace
Very nice composition. Is the church still used?
February 18th, 2025
Barb
ace
Delightful lines and textures!
February 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close