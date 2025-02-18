Sign up
Photo 5162
FOR 2025-18
A close-up of a mop on the floor in the basement of the church I work at.
Today's word was- texture
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
mop
,
texture
,
for2025
,
feb25words
,
theme-february2025
