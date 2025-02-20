Sign up
Previous
Photo 5163
FOR 2025-20
Played around with a low-key approach to the word of the day-shapes. These circles belong to the tops of soup and vegetable cans that our congregation is collecting for our food pantry.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
19th February 2025 12:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
shapes
,
circles
,
for2025
,
feb25words
,
theme-february2025
eDorre
ace
Very cool. Excellent low-key
February 21st, 2025
Chris Cook
ace
Very creative.
February 21st, 2025
