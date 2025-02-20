Previous
FOR 2025-20 by olivetreeann
Played around with a low-key approach to the word of the day-shapes. These circles belong to the tops of soup and vegetable cans that our congregation is collecting for our food pantry.
Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
eDorre ace
Very cool. Excellent low-key
February 21st, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
Very creative.
February 21st, 2025  
