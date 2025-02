FOR 2025-21

Taken back in the summer when Karen and I were hiking around the Cliff Park Golf Course. These contraptions were used to wash the golf balls. You stuck your ball in the twisted part and pumped it up and down and then twisted the soapy water in the container. The soapy water in the container was swirled around the ball kind of like a washing machine- a few turns, and voila! A clean ball. I thought the shape of these two worked for today's word- form.