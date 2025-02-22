Sign up
Photo 5166
Photo 5166
FOR 2025-22
This shot was taken back in September when I was visiting Joan in Maine. For today's word- balance; a play on positive and negative space balanced in this shot.
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10505
photos
200
followers
209
following
1415% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
27th September 2024 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
for2025
,
feb25words
,
theme-february2025
,
amusement ride carnival
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured and a great sense of motion.
February 23rd, 2025
Chris Cook
ace
I love the silhouettes.
February 23rd, 2025
