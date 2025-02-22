Previous
FOR 2025-22 by olivetreeann
Photo 5166

FOR 2025-22

This shot was taken back in September when I was visiting Joan in Maine. For today's word- balance; a play on positive and negative space balanced in this shot.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1415% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautifully captured and a great sense of motion.
February 23rd, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
I love the silhouettes.
February 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact