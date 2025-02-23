Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5167
FOR 2025-23
The word today was "light", so here's a little twist on the word with a shot of the Cape Porpoise Lighthouse.
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10507
photos
200
followers
209
following
1415% complete
View this month »
5160
5161
5162
5163
5164
5165
5166
5167
Latest from all albums
5073
5164
5074
5165
5075
5166
5167
5076
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
25th September 2024 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ocean
,
lighthouse
,
maine
,
for2025
,
feb25words
,
theme-february2025
,
cape porpoise lighthouse
katy
ace
Perfectly composed Ann and some very nice contrasts in the photo
February 24th, 2025
Diane
ace
Beautiful!
February 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close