Previous
Photo 5168
FOR 2025-24
Back in the kitchen and rummaging around in the kitchen drawers!
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
3
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
24th February 2025 7:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kitchen
,
for2025
,
feb25words
,
in the drawer
Dorothy
ace
Oh I need to do that.
February 25th, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
Oh the stories those utensils could tell.....
February 25th, 2025
L. H.
ace
Looks good in black and white.
February 25th, 2025
