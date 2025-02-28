Previous
FOR 2025-28

Well, here it is- the last shot of Flash of Red 2025. The word today was "tableware", so I pulled out one of my "not-so-everyday" dishes and an antique "jelly glass" to be my models. The dishes are not quite as fancy as china but not as ordinary as Corelleware. They were another Avon purchase, but I never completed the set. I'm not sure where I got the glass from, I just know that it was originally a jelly jar. Sometimes companies would make fancier jars to promote sales. Folks would then keep the jar after the jelly was gone as a drinking glass. Nothing special about the cutlery either- they were seconds bought at an Oneida outlet store back in the 1990's!
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Anne ace
Great tones in this Ann. Thanks for organising another fab FoR month
February 28th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a lovely plate
February 28th, 2025  
