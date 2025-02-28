FOR 2025-28

Well, here it is- the last shot of Flash of Red 2025. The word today was "tableware", so I pulled out one of my "not-so-everyday" dishes and an antique "jelly glass" to be my models. The dishes are not quite as fancy as china but not as ordinary as Corelleware. They were another Avon purchase, but I never completed the set. I'm not sure where I got the glass from, I just know that it was originally a jelly jar. Sometimes companies would make fancier jars to promote sales. Folks would then keep the jar after the jelly was gone as a drinking glass. Nothing special about the cutlery either- they were seconds bought at an Oneida outlet store back in the 1990's!