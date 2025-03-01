Sign up
Photo 5173
Rainbow Foolery 1
I turned a purple bowl into this image- but I couldn't tell you how! Buckle up your seat belts and get ready for a month of abstracts and foolery! This one also makes use of the word of the day- light.
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
2
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10520
photos
201
followers
209
following
1417% complete
View this month »
Tags
light
,
purple
,
abstract
,
rainbow2025
,
march25words
Babs
ace
Perfect rainbow foolery. Looks as though it is going to be a fun month.
March 3rd, 2025
amyK
ace
beautifully done, however you did it!
March 3rd, 2025
