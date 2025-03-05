Previous
Rainbow Foolery 5 by olivetreeann
Photo 5177

Rainbow Foolery 5

Today's word was "happiness" and the rainbow color of yellow certainly is a happy color. Unfortunately, I'm not that happy with this foolery- but I don't have time to go back and redo it, so it is what it is!
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Beverley ace
I love that smiley face… joy…
March 7th, 2025  
