Rainbow Foolery 7

Some of our images are going to be critiqued as part of our photo club meeting this month and landscapes were one of the assigned subjects. I went back to my first trip to Maine and pulled up this shot of the Portland Head Lighthouse to work on. While I was searching for an oil-painting effect, this graphic art style effect popped on to the computer and it seemed perfect for today's color and word- water. For a little added foolery I put the seagulls in the sky and there you go- rainbow blue!