Rainbow Foolery 8 by olivetreeann
Photo 5180

Rainbow Foolery 8

Today's word was "book" and the color was purple, and instantly I think of the children's classic, "Harold and the Purple Crayon" by Crockett Johnson which inspired today's foolery.
8th March 2025 8th Mar 25

Ann H. LeFevre

Photo Details

