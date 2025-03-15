Previous
Rainbow Foolery 15 by olivetreeann
Rainbow Foolery 15

For the word of the day- up and the rainbow color purple.

Purple Twilight Ride (the original balloon shot was taken by me back in May of 2015!)

Have you ever wondered how the stars were first put UP in the sky? With a little imagination this might be how.
Ann H. LeFevre

