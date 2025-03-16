Sign up
Photo 5188
Rainbow Foolery 16
For the current weekly Shoot List, the word of the day (bokeh) and the rainbow challenge.
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
2
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10549
photos
202
followers
210
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
3rd December 2024 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bokeh
,
roses
,
rainbow2025
,
march25words
,
wsl-3
Suzanne
ace
Oh I hope you enjoy the experience as much as I enjoy this pic.
March 16th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful pinks and very beautiful words
March 16th, 2025
