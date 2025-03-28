Sign up
Previous
Photo 5200
Rainbow Foolery 28
Do you want to build a snowman?
This started out as a shadow with a really nice pattern built into it. But then it turned into this!
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
3
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10573
photos
204
followers
212
following
1424% complete
5193
5194
5195
5196
5197
5198
5199
5200
5197
5106
5198
5107
5108
5199
5200
5109
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
27th March 2025 5:37pm
Tags
composite
,
annfoolery
,
rainbow2025
,
march25words
*lynn
ace
fun
March 29th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
This is fun. Lovely image.
March 29th, 2025
eDorre
ace
What fun!
March 29th, 2025
