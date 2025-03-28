Previous
Rainbow Foolery 28 by olivetreeann
Rainbow Foolery 28

Do you want to build a snowman?

This started out as a shadow with a really nice pattern built into it. But then it turned into this!
Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
*lynn ace
fun
March 29th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
This is fun. Lovely image.
March 29th, 2025  
eDorre ace
What fun!
March 29th, 2025  
