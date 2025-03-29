Previous
Rainbow Foolery 29 by olivetreeann
They said she was a basket case but to her life was more like a walk in the park.

Spent way too much time converting the top of this beautifully woven basket on display at the Portland Museum into a graveled pathway for this lone figure to walk upon- but I did have fun doing it!
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Islandgirl ace
Well done, beautiful purple!
March 30th, 2025  
