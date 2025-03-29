Sign up
Previous
Photo 5201
Rainbow Foolery 29
They said she was a basket case but to her life was more like a walk in the park.
Spent way too much time converting the top of this beautifully woven basket on display at the Portland Museum into a graveled pathway for this lone figure to walk upon- but I did have fun doing it!
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10575
photos
204
followers
212
following
1424% complete
5194
5195
5196
5197
5198
5199
5200
5201
5198
5107
5108
5199
5200
5109
5201
5110
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
26th September 2024 3:38pm
Tags
basket-weave
,
annfoolery
,
rainbow2025
,
march25words
Islandgirl
ace
Well done, beautiful purple!
March 30th, 2025
