Previous
Autumnal Mood Collage by olivetreeann
Photo 5204

Autumnal Mood Collage

I read there was only one entry for the latest mfpiac round, so I thought I'd put in an entry so it won't be so lonely. We had a beautiful Autumn this year, so it wasn't too difficult finding some favorites to share with you.
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1425% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact