Previous
Photo 5208
A Colorful Walk in the Park
I took this shot in October last year. It was taken at Lincoln Park in Jersey City, New Jersey. I wanted to give it a childlike quality and did so with the bright colors.
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Tags
children
,
image-to-art
