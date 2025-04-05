Previous
A Colorful Walk in the Park by olivetreeann
A Colorful Walk in the Park

I took this shot in October last year. It was taken at Lincoln Park in Jersey City, New Jersey. I wanted to give it a childlike quality and did so with the bright colors.
5th April 2025

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365!
