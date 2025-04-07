Sign up
Previous
Photo 5210
Cat on a Bench
The "Image to Art" journey continues.
Taken at Pleasant Ridge Horse Farm last Summer.
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
1
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10592
photos
205
followers
213
following
1427% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
28th June 2024 9:20am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
cat
,
bench
,
image-to-art
Barb
ace
Love the look of this one!
April 8th, 2025
