What Lies Beyond

I'm back and apologizing for a massive upload of images to catch up with the 8 days I was off the project. It's been a roller-coaster! Work has been stressful with some limitations placed on the staff concerning hours, residual effects from that lung infection- mostly just being tired all the time- and the excitement of putting together a one-woman photo exhibit in a week and a half! Something had to give and it was 365 )o: But some of the work issues have died down, I'm starting to feel a little better and the show is up and running. So, now I can go back to playing around with images and turning them into artwork. First up- the Stone Chapel at Columcille, looking outside from the inside.