A Rainbow in the Sky

Well, here's a twist- I didn't have to doctor this one! It's already a painting- painted by Addie Van Dyke who was my neighbor while I was growing up. She was well-known in our area and I loved going into her studio to see what she was working on. The smell of the oil paint just filled the room and every painting was a story in progress- it was wonderfully inspiring. When Jeff and I got married she gave us a painting- which I still have and love. This one was at my father's and my sisters said I should take it since I remembered her more than they did. The other day I'd sat down to get some energy back when I glanced at the painting and noticed the prism hanging in my window had put a rainbow in the sky. So, today's image to art is "straight out of nature" and sooc!