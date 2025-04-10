Sign up
Photo 5213
The Camera Workshop
Members of our photo club learning about the capabilities of their cameras, ISO, settings, shutter speed and depth of field (formerly known as depth of focus). We are eager learners!
10th April 2025
10th Apr 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
cameras
,
people
,
photographers
,
image-to-art
