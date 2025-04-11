Previous
De-fencive Move by olivetreeann
Photo 5214

De-fencive Move

This fence caught my eye with its unusual slat. Taken back in 2018 at an eatery whose name I cannot remember. Now it's a piece of art.

Last mass posting- as always select a few and don't feel obligated to do them all. Hooray- I'll get caught up tomorrow!
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful textures and tones.
April 21st, 2025  
