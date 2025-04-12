Previous
Next
Flavor Shock by olivetreeann
Photo 5214

Flavor Shock

From a time when my friend Karen and I went out to lunch. I don't think anyone actually puts soy sauce or chili sauce on their dessert, but you never know! For the word of the day- flavors.
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1429% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact