Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 5214
Flavor Shock
From a time when my friend Karen and I went out to lunch. I don't think anyone actually puts soy sauce or chili sauce on their dessert, but you never know! For the word of the day- flavors.
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10606
photos
205
followers
213
following
1429% complete
View this month »
5210
5211
5212
5213
5214
5215
5216
5217
Latest from all albums
5122
5123
5124
5214
5125
5215
5216
5217
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
moto g(6)
Taken
20th July 2022 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
asian-food
,
april25words
,
image-to-art
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close