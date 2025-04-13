Previous
The 209 Barn in Late Fall by olivetreeann
The 209 Barn in Late Fall

My favorite barn- again!

I promise I'm almost caught up! There'll be less pictures posted soon. Comment on what you like, leave the others behind.
Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Brigette ace
great painterly edit
April 20th, 2025  
